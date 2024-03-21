In their attempts to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who has requested to leave the Italian team, Manchester United and Liverpool have gained a substantial advantage.

The Netherlands international attended the AZ Alkmaar development program before signing for Atalanta in a €14 million (£12 million) deal in 2021.

Koopmeiners, who began his career as a defensive midfielder, has successfully moved into the number 10 position and has contributed 26 goals and 12 assists in 112 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta.

Man United face competition from Liverpool

With 12 goals and four assists in 34 games during a fruitful 2023–24 season, the 26-year-old has elevated his game to the next level. That is why Man United and Liverpool are interested in his services.

All interested clubs have received a boost in their pursuit of the Dutch midfielder, as he has stated he is looking to leave the Italian club.

“I told the club that in the summer I would like to leave,” Koopmeiners told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But to leave Bergamo a really interesting offer must arrive, because I hope that Atalanta will earn a good sum from my transfer. I hope I have some options to think about.”

“For some Premier League clubs I would even tolerate the rain in England,” the Dutchman added. “I spent a wonderful time in Bergamo, my girlfriend and I are having a lot of fun.”

Man United and Liverpool are looking at midfield options in the summer

The midfield player has even joked that he would suffer the rainy weather to fulfill his ambition of playing in the Premier League.

It is expected that Man United, Liverpool, and other English teams would be on high alert in response to his transfer request.

When Thiago Alcantara’s contract expires at the end of the season, Liverpool are anticipated to lose the Spaniard on a free transfer, and Man United may be saying goodbye to a few midfield players in the near future.

Donny van de Beek and Fiorentina loanee Sofyan Amrabat will be leaving, while there is still question surrounding Casemiro’s future since he is rumoured to be a Saudi Pro League target.

