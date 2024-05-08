Liverpool step up efforts to sign long-term midfield target

Liverpool intensify efforts to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners in the summe transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, the Dutch international has impressed the Reds after scoring 12 goals and registering four assists in 31 Serie A appearances this season.

As Liverpool prepare for a transition period with Jurgen Klopp departing the club, Arne Slot is getting ready to take charge of the club.

The club have one eye on the transfer window next month with potential targets already being lined up.

Koopmeiners has played under incoming boss Slot in the Dutch Eredivisie and he might kick off the Merseyside club’s transfer business this summer.

As per the report, Atalanta might accept a fee of about £43 million to sell the midfield player, while they were previously requesting £51 million.

Therefore, in order to recruit Koopmeiners this summer, Liverpool will need to spend a significant amount of money.

Tutto Atalanta reports that Juventus are likewise eager to sign him and are leading this particular race.

The 26-year-old may be amenable to going to Allianz Stadium this summer, thus Liverpool would have a difficult time signing Koopmeiners even if they formally declare their interest.

The midfielder’s versatility and output from the centre has shown this season that he can be a valuable asset to his future club.

Liverpool’s interest in it makes sense as the Reds would be getting a player who can play in a number of positions and also contribute to goals from the midfield.

Liverpool need reinforcement in other positions

Furthermore, signing a player who the new manager knows well from his past experience will help him in the transition period.

However, with Liverpool currently well-stocked in the midfield after splashing the cash last summer in this department, they need to focus on getting new defenders.

A left-back and a centre-back are desperately needed at Anfield considering how much they have suffered at the back this season.