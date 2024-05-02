Three to arrive at Anfield as the Arne Slot revolution at Liverpool gets underway

Liverpool have again shown the way with their studious hire of Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, the Reds wasting no time whatsoever in ensuring that there is some sort of continuity when Jurgen Klopp bows out of Anfield for the final time.

Although the first-team dressing room will need to get used to a new way of working and one can assume a different style of management, the squad can be safe in the knowledge that a succession plan is already in place.

There can be nothing worse for an employee of any organisation to feel that their company, in this case a storied football club, is lacking direction.

Arne Slot to be followed by three more in at Liverpool

Ever since FSG took over the club, with the Super League debacle aside, they have been clear as to their objectives and solid in their backing of their manager.

Slot’s impending arrival has shown that the Reds aren’t messing about. No ‘will they, won’t they’ type scenarios of the like that appear to be taking up far too much time at rivals Man United.

Liverpool’s players will finish the season in the knowledge that they know exactly what to expect when they return for pre-season.

Whether some of Klopp’s most loyal players will be able to stomach Slot’s way of doing things will only be known after a few weeks of work.

At least the manager himself will be comfortable that he has the right people around him.

That’s because sources have told Football Insider that Feyenoord assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen have all agreed to follow Slot to Liverpool.

All four have worked successfully together at the Eredivisie giants, and that has to be another positive for the Reds.

Though it’ll clearly be a sad time for the Anfield faithful when Klopp says his goodbyes, the Arne Slot revolution is already taking shape and is something to look forward to.