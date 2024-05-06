Liverpool players’ feelings about Arne Slot appointment unveiled

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is set to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and the feeling inside the Reds’ dressing room is reportedly not a positive one.

Klopp announced at the start of the year that he would be leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season after nine successful years at Anfield, leaving Slot with a very tough act to follow.

The Dutch coach will join Liverpool ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after the Premier League club agreed to pay Feyenoord £9.4m for his services. The 45-year-old’s style is very similar to Klopp’s and that was a big factor in him getting the role on Merseyside.

According to Football Insider, senior stars in the Liverpool dressing room are said to be privately underwhelmed by the appointment of Slot; who will be joined by his assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen at Anfield.

The Feyenoord boss may not be a big name but he has the credentials to take over from Klopp successfully and write his own story on Merseyside over the coming years.

Arne Slot can be a success at Liverpool

Slot’s move to Liverpool is a massive one in his career having spent the entirety of it in the Netherlands. The Dutch coach delivered the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup to Feyenoord during his three years at the club and will certainly find it tougher to come by success in England.

The 45-year-old will look to convert the doubters within the dressing room fast and having a fellow countryman in Virgil van Dijk as his captain will make the transition for the coach easier.

It will be an interesting season at Liverpool starting in August and good results at the beginning of the campaign will settle everyone around Anfield following the departure of Klopp.