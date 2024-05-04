Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is delighted with the performance of Lewis Hall this season.

The 19-year-old defender is currently on loan at Newcastle from Chelsea, and the Magpies have now triggered the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Howe has now lavished praise on the young defender, stating that he is happy with Hall’s progress so far and he could be a key player for the club in the years to come.

He said to Newcastle World: “We have always believed in him and his quality and we have been working really hard with him on his game. He’s a really talented lad. He’s got a couple of things to continue working on as all the players have. I believe in him. My vision for him is he will be at Newcastle for many years”.

Judging by his performances this season, Hall is likely to establish himself as a key player for Newcastle in the coming seasons. The Magpies will certainly benefit from his arrival in the long term.

They needed to sign a quality left-back in the summer and the talented young defender should prove to be a quality acquisition. He is likely to improve with coaching and experience in the coming seasons.

The 19-year-old will be delighted with Newcastle’s decision to sign him permanently as well. He can stop worrying about his long-term future now and focus on his football. He will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for club and country in the coming seasons.

Newcastle are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future and Hall will be a long-term investment for them. If he could fulfil his potential with regular football at the club, the transfer could look like a masterstroke in the long term.