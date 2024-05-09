Video: Roma take shock lead from the penalty spot at Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen
Posted by

Although they’d been under severe pressure for much of the first-half of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Bayer Leverkusen, Daniele de Rossi’s Roma took the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

As a ball was floated into the area, Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah wrapped his arms around one of Roma’s forwards and gave the official an easy decision to make.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United plan to make shock transfer for former Manchester City player
Inside Spain: Real Madrid’s fairytale, Barcelona’s fury and Liverpool man head to La Liga?
Ademola Lookman’s deflected strike gives Atalanta a 2-1 lead on aggregate against Marseille

Despite the boos and whistles from the home crowd, Leandro Parades stepped up confidently to power home.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories daniele de rossi Jonathan Tah Leandro Parades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.