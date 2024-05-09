Video: Roma take shock lead from the penalty spot at Bayer Leverkusen

Although they’d been under severe pressure for much of the first-half of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Bayer Leverkusen, Daniele de Rossi’s Roma took the lead from the penalty spot just before half-time.

As a ball was floated into the area, Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah wrapped his arms around one of Roma’s forwards and gave the official an easy decision to make.

Despite the boos and whistles from the home crowd, Leandro Parades stepped up confidently to power home.

