West Ham United manager David Moyes has reportedly been to watch Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah personally, with a deal previously coming close in the past.

The Germany international has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and Ben Jacobs previously told CaughtOffside about Chelsea’s interest in signing him in the near future.

Moyes is seemingly also a big fan of Tah, with Paul Brown telling Give Me Sport about the Hammers boss personally going to watch the 27-year-old in action.

Chelsea could do with strengthening in defence as they need a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva, while there may also be concerns about the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, while Levi Colwill has also not looked quite as impressive as he did whilst on loan at Brighton last season.

Tah could undoubtedly do a job for Chelsea in that problem position, but it would also be some statement by West Ham if they could win the race for his signature.

It remains to be seen how likely this still is, but Brown has spoken about Moyes watching the player in the past.

“Tah is actually someone who’s been on their radar for two or three years. I know that Moyes personally is a big fan of that player,” Brown said.

“He’s been to watch him personally over the years. There was a time when West Ham potentially even did make a bid for Tah. For whatever reason the transfer didn’t come off.

“I think he’s remained on their radar since and it wouldn’t surprise me if they resurrect that one.”

West Ham have done well to land some big-name signings in recent times, bringing in the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus when it seemed they also had the chance to join more established top European sides.