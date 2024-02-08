Leeds player could make huge profit for current club if deal is signed off quickly

So far it’s been a good season for Leeds United under Daniel Farke if not a brilliant one.

The German has got his team in the groove over the past few games, and they are the form team out of the Championship’s top four clubs who are pulling away from the rest of the pack.

Currently in the play off places, they need both Ipswich Town and Southampton to lose their games in hand and for the Saints to slip up again in order for the Elland Road outfit to move into the second automatic promotion spot behind Leicester City.

One player that hasn’t played any part in Leeds’ ascent up the English second-tier is Diego Llorente.

The 30-year-old is on loan at Serie A giants, Roma, and it would appear that the club are keen to sign the centre-back – though not for the reason you might think.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Roma want to buy the player as soon as possible by paying Leeds a €5m fee.

They would then look to sell the player on during the summer for a huge profit.

It’s noted that a number of clubs did come in for him during the January transfer window, therefore the Giallorossi want to be in a position to negotiate soonest, in order that any monies accrued can be placed straight into club coffers.