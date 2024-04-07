Farke admits he wasn’t happy with his summer signing against Coventry

Leeds United’s promotion charge took a hit over the weekend after they were handed a defeat on their travels by Coventry City.

Coventry City took the lead early on nine minutes through one of the most in-form players in the Championship Ellis Simms. The Sky Blues doubled their advantage when Haji Wright got on the end of Josh Eccles’ ball from a fast break situation shortly after the halftime period.

Leeds United would eventually get themselves on the scoresheet through substitute Joel Piroe. But the Whites couldn’t conjure up one more goal before the full-time whistle blew, resulting in crucial points dropped for the Yorkshire side.

Daniel Farke disappointed in Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara against Coventry City

Several Leeds United players disappointed, with Glen Kamara notably struggling against Mark Robins’ side. Daniel Farke’s decision to substitute Kamara at half-time was uncommon and according to Phil Hay’s report on X, the Leeds boss explained that the Finland international seemed to still be grappling with an illness from the previous week.

Farke stated: “It was tactical but I also got the feeling that his energy level was not his best. Perhaps it was still to do with him suffering from illness. I wanted a bit more energy and intensity.”

After Norwich City dispatched of Ipswich Town at home, and the Whites stumbling on their travels also, Leicester City did their job at home against Birmingham City to put them top of the table on 88 points. Ipswich remain on 87 points and Leeds stay on 86 points, both of them have played a game more than the Foxes.

Fortunately, the next game is just around the corner for Leeds as they welcome Sunderland on Tuesday. Ipswich host Watford in midweek. While Leicester travel to Millwall.