Leeds United player, Rasmus Kristensen, who is currently on loan at AS Romas, is set to return to Yorkshire this summer.

After securing Diego Llorente on loan from Leeds United, AS Roma pursued another player from Elland Road last summer: Rasmus Kristensen. Unlike Llorente, Kristensen seemed uninterested in Championship football and eagerly joined Serie A for the season.

However, his performance away from Leeds have been inconsistent, and unlike Llorente’s deal, there is no option to buy in Kristensen’s agreement, as noted by Corriere dello Sport.

Rasmus Kristensen set to return to Leeds United this summer

The 26-year-old has featured 25 times in Serie A this term, with 16 of those being starts. The Dane has registered a goal and an assist for Roma.

AS Roma face a hurdle if they aim to make Kristensen’s move permanent. They would need to negotiate new terms with the Yorkshire outfit, but unfortunately, that possibility is off the table.

In contrast to Llorente, who has a €5m option to buy in his contract, making his deal enticing and straightforward, Kristensen’s situation is different.

Leeds will need to address Kristensen’s future this summer, possibly by reintegrating him into the squad if they return to the Premier League or by finding him a new club.

An instant promotion back to the Premier League is certainly on the cards for the Whites as they currently occupy top spot in the Championship by only goal difference, having played a game more than second place Leicester City. There’s just a point separating first and third place Ipswich Town.