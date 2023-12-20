Roma could reportedly sign Leeds United’s Diego Llorente for around £4.3 million next year.

Leeds United currently sit in third place in the Championship, 10 points off Ipswich in second place as they aim to regain automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has built the foundation of his team around the defence with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk the bedrock of the side.

Rodon, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has impressed during his temporary spell with the club reportedly keen on making his deal permanent.

In order to supplement this, they could sell Llorente who has himself impressed during his loan spell at Roma in the Serie A.

According to Roma Metropolitan. via MOT Leeds News, he could cost the Italian club around £4.3 million if a move was to happen next summer.

With Llorente now 30 years old and with three years remaining on his deal, Leeds may look to cash in on him while they can and try to recoup some of the £18 million they originally spent on him in 2020.