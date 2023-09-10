£115k-a-week Leeds player keen on permanent exit from Elland Road

Leeds United face losing Diego Llorente on a permanent basis, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

The journalist, who specialises in Leeds transfer news, has an update on Llorente’s future, saying the £115,000-a-week player is highly likely to make his loan to Roma into a permanent move at some point.

Discussing Llorente’s situation, Hay said: “I don’t think much of what we’ve seen of Llorente has convinced us at all that in leagues like the Premier League he’s what you need.

“Ok he’s gone to Roma and had a couple of loans out there, but Roma specifically didn’t activate the option that they had on him which I think was supposed to be the fee that Leeds had signed him for.

“Taking him on loan again I think there’s probably a high likelihood that he will go there permanently at some stage.”

