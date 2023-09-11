Leeds United could look to get rid of 30-year-old Spaniard soon

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to reports, the defender could be on his way out of the club permanently.

Llorente has struggled for regular game time at Leeds, and it is no surprise that he is being linked with a move away.

The defender is currently on loan at the Italian club Roma and he should look to sort out his long-term future soon.

Phil Hay believes that there is a high likelihood that Leeds will look to sell the player soon.

He said: “Ok he’s gone to Roma and had a couple of loans out there, but Roma specifically didn’t activate the option that they had on him which I think was supposed to be the fee that Leeds had signed him for. Taking him on loan again I think there’s probably a high likelihood that he will go there permanently at some stage.”

Apparently, Llorente is one of the highest earners at the club and Leeds must look to get his wages off their books.

The defender needs to join a club where he will get ample game time next season.