Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is currently on loan at the Italian club Roma and he has done reasonably well for the Italian club.

According to reports, the player could join the club permanently at the end of the season.

Roma have an option to sign the player permanently for a nominal price and it remains to be seen whether they want to get the deal done.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the top flight and it will be interesting to see if they can return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Losing a player like Llorente for a nominal price will be a frustrating situation for the championship outfit but they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of the agreement between the two clubs.

The defender has reportedly attracted attention from French outfit Paris Saint-Germain as well.

He will want to compete at a high level and therefore the opportunity to play for Roma or PSG next season will be more attractive to him compared to a return to Leeds United.