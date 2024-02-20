Transfer news: Mbappe Real Madrid contract details, Chelsea star eyed by PSG, Alonso favours Liverpool & more

This article was originally published on the Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Ben Jacobs’ exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

How Mikel Arteta turned Arsenal’s season around with Dubai trip

Arsenal’s warm-weather break in Dubai has really kickstarted their 2024. Since returning from their mid-January break Arsenal have had five straight wins and scored 21 goals.

These have come from nine different scorers. This is significant because Mikel Arteta stressed the importance in Dubai of everyone chipping in.

The trip just helped Arsenal unwind in a fresh setting. Arteta felt some privacy and time to relax would aid his players down the stretch. He also invited the players’ families over in the hope of further relaxing his squad.

Getting away from the media glare, and having some warm weather training, has clearly helped Arsenal refocus. It was a smart move by Arteta, who also took the time in Dubai to have one-on-one chats with a variety of players, including Bukayo Saka, who has been sensational since returning from the UAE.

Arteta is all about the little touches, and believes a mid-season camp is important to foster unity. Arsenal still worked hard (it wasn’t a holiday!), but also re-charged their batteries. And from Arteta’s own perspective, it was a pause for reflection allowing him to get out of the usual matchday routine and plan for some big games ahead. And if Arsenal now continue in this form they will be genuine title contenders right until the end.

Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid contract details

Kylian Mbappe is one step closer to officially joining Real Madrid after informing PSG he plans to leave at the end of the season. His exit terms are still to be agreed, but PSG are financially protected either way.

Mbappe could leave on a free transfer and then forgo €70-80m in bonuses, or he might pay the French champions some of his signing-on bonus, which could end up being as high as €150m.

It’s even possible (although the least likely scenario) he extends at PSG in order to be sold, thus reactivating his loyalty bonus back and increasing his wage between now and the end of the season. In return, Mbappe would significantly reduce or forgo his signing-on fee and Real would instead pay this to PSG. This feels too complicated to satisfy all parties, but PSG aren’t yet totally ruling out the ‘sale’ option.

Mbappe is not expected to join any other club. Suggestions of a move to the Premier League have always had more smoke than substance. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have always downplayed links.

Some recent reports suggested Mbappe’s camp held a last-ditch meeting with Manchester City, but I am not aware of anything concrete there. It’s just a way of Mbappe giving himself maximum leverage as he irons out the final details with Real.

Mbappe already has a contract to look over, and it’s for five years. It’s only a matter of time before he signs. The salary is ‘only’ around €15m per year, plus the signing-on bonus. With image rights factored in, it’s still competitive, but is lower than PSG’s renewal offer, and the package Real presented in 2022.

Mbappe has always known he’s going to earn a lower base wage than at PSG so that’s not a huge factor. But he does need the green light to play in both Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics. The latter clashes with Real’s US pre-season tour.

Eventually, and pretty quickly, the parties are expected to work things out. Mbappe is now only going to end up in one place… it’s just a case of how many ‘games’ take place before it’s 100% official.

Chelsea star could be among PSG transfer targets

PSG will save around €200m-gross by Mbappe leaving and will invest this into their summer budget. They want at least one striker, a midfielder and a centre-back.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is a top target, and PSG can certainly match his €300k-per-week demands. But the feeling still remains that the Nigerian wants to play in the Premier League, offering encouragement to Chelsea and Arsenal. Another Saudi offer can’t be totally discounted either.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Milan’s Rafael Leao are two other forwards being looked at. And Marcus Rashford, as revealed last month, is another name PSG have considered since 2022. However, they won’t move unless the Rashford camp makes it crystal clear he wants to join. This is because the parties spoke just before Rashford renewed at Old Trafford and felt the meeting was taken as part of, as one source put it, “a game” to help with contract extension talks at Manchester United.

Rashford is understood to be excited to see how the new INEOS-led sports department develops, and unless he has a change of heart, and reaches out directly to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG will prioritise other attackers.

Bernardo Silva remains a midfield target and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes is also on PSG’s radar. Guimaraes has a £100m+ release clause, and if Newcastle don’t qualify for Champions League there may be an opportunity.

Barcelona’s Gavi, as revealed last week, is another ambitious target. He’ll be tough to prize away from Barcelona, and PSG obviously have no plans to trigger his €1bn release clause.

Defence-wise, Lille’s Leny Yoro, who PSG tried to sign in January, could still be an option. Several top clubs are circling.

PSG have also looked at Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande, who is also a Chelsea target for this summer.

PSG, like Liverpool, also appreciate Levi Colwill. Chelsea will auto-dismiss any offers, and Colwill has zero interest in leaving Stamford Bridge right now. No suitor is going to try in summer 2024 unless something crazy and dramatic changes, but PSG are prepared to play the long-game. It might be one to watch in 2025 if Chelsea’s project doesn’t go to plan, but right now Colwill is untouchable. All suitors know this and that it is a waste of time to advance anything right now.

Xabi Alonso may favour Liverpool but Bayern interest is strong

Xabi Alonso is one of the big favourites to be the next Liverpool manager. Liverpool’s plan is to find a sporting director first, and quickly, then have them input on Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

Bayern’s poor form is not likely to influence the process. This is partly because Bayern’s board are sticking with Thomas Tuchel for now. But even if he is fired, Liverpool feel Alonso prefers a Premier League move should he be offered the job and decide to leave Leverkusen.

And it is an if, because Leverkusen’s form has been sensational, and they are now eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and still haven’t lost all season.

Alonso could yet decide to stay and lead Leverkusen in the Champions League next season. But if he goes, sources indicate Bayern is not of as much appeal as Liverpool, even though Alonso is high on the list of potential Tuchel replacements.

It’s also worth pointing out that staying at Leverkusen for another season could also open up the chance for Alonso to go to another former club, Real Madrid, and replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2025.

Alonso is spoilt for choice, and I expect him to take his time. And Liverpool are expected to shortlist as many as seven candidates, including Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, as part of a very thorough process.

It also wouldn’t surprise me if they try again for Michael Edwards, even though he indicated already to Mike Gordon that he didn’t want to return. But whoever Liverpool appoint, and whatever title they carry, it’s clear they want that senior recruitment executive in first, and as soon as possible.

Now the January window is shut, I expect movement in the coming weeks on that front. That then gives them plenty of time to then line up a replacement for Klopp before the season ends. Liverpool always have a plan, so there will be no panic about getting the right manager and sporting director in.