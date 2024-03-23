Chelsea enter race to sign 28-year-old German international in the summer

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

The 28-year-old is expected to be on the move at the end of the season and he has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League for a while now as per BILD (h/t SportWitness).

Chelsea need to bring in a quality defender at the end of the season, especially when Thiago Silva moves on. The Brazilian will be a free agent at the end of the season. Jonathan Tah has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga and he has the physical attributes to do well in English football as well.

Jonathan Tah will improve Chelsea

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now he might fancy the opportunity to move to England and showcase his qualities at a big club like Chelsea. The Blues have looked vulnerable defensively this season and they will need to tighten up at the back to do well next season and return to the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea certainly have the financial means to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a reasonable fee with the Bundesliga leaders. Leverkusen are currently on top of the league table and they are expected to win the title. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and it remains to be seen whether clubs like Chelsea can convince them to sell their key players in the summer.

The Blues will face competition from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as well. It will be interesting to see where the 28-year-old ends up. There is no doubt that he would improve both teams defensively and help them compete for major trophies.