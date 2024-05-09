Manchester United could be set to make a shock transfer this summer as they monitor pending free agent Tosin Adarabioyo.

Adarabioyo, boasting 25 appearances and two goals across all competitions for Fulham this season, finds himself at a crossroads after declining a contract extension with the Cottagers and subsequently being dropped by manager Marco Silva.

As Fulham looks to chart a future without the towering 26-year-old defender, Adarabioyo’s stature in English football has attracted the attention of several clubs, including Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Standing at an imposing six feet five inches, the former Manchester City player’s commanding presence at the heart of defence has made him a coveted asset as clubs across England vy for his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

It is common knowledge by now that Manchester United need to recruit new centre-backs this summer, and according to ESPN Adarabioyo is one of the main priorities for that position.

Manchester United signing Tosin Adarabioyo would be smart business

As the club attempts to bolster their funds for new summer acquisitions, the prospect of securing Adarabioyo’s services presents a logical solution for United given he would not command a transfer fee. With the club’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, having a prior connection with the Fulham defender from their shared tenure at Manchester City, his influence could prove pivotal in shaping Adarabioyo’s transfer deliberations in the forthcoming summer window.

Adarabioyo has proven himself to be somewhat of a perfect blend between an old-fashioned central defender and a modern day central defender. His towering presence allows him to cut out danger from crosses and set pieces, whilst he also possesses the ability to play out from the back and progress the ball.