Tottenham’s move for Newcastle United target is “still possible”

Tottenham have been encouraged in their pursuit of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The defender is being chased by a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

His free agent status at the end of the season has attracted clubs in signing him.

Newcastle United, Chelsea, Tottenham and AC Milan are all vying for his signature after his impressive season at Craven Cottage.

The Magpies were reportedly in the lead to sign the defender after starting talks with him but latest report has suggested that the defender has still not made any decision regarding his future.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Tottenham’s move for the former Manchester City player is still possible.

Tosin Adarabioyo is yet to decide his next club. Some suitors, like #NUFC, are already in talks, but Adarabioyo could wait to see which clubs get European football. #CFC have asked on Adarabioyo but haven’t made an offer to date. Spurs still possible. Milan looking less likely.🏡 pic.twitter.com/22cCFZVeBs — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 6, 2024

This summer, the defender will leave Craven Cottage on a free transfer; he will not be signing a new deal with Fulham.

The 26-year-old wants to play European football next season and that is why he is still waiting to make a decision so that he can find out which of his suitors make it to Europe.

Clubs are desperate to sign him in the summer because of his contract situation at Fulham.

Premier League clubs have been careful about their spending since breaking the Profit and Sustainability Rules could land them into serious trouble.

In that situation, signing a free agent, as talented as Adarabioyo, is an opportunity nobody could pass.

Tottenham keen on signing Fulham defender

The latest update from Jacobs would come as a good news for Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou is keen to add defensive depth to his squad.

The Spurs manager is looking to strengthen a number of positions in the summer.

Along with signing an attacker and a midfielder, Postecoglou wants to add defensive solidity to the team that has kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League matches.