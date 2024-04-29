Spurs are reportedly in talks with the representatives of Tosin Adarabioyo over a potential summer deal.

The defender will leave Fulham at the end of the season as a free agent after opting against renewing his contract.

Heading for a multi-club transfer tussle, the first team to firm up their interest has been Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.

Spurs transfer news: Ange Postecoglou eyeing Tosin Adarabioyo

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Lilywhites have already begun “laying the groundwork” to sign Adarabioyo in the off-season.

Believed to be in talks with the centre-back’s agents, Spurs are hoping to steal a lead on the other interested clubs, which include Monaco and AC Milan.

With Micky van de Ven worryingly injury-prone and the ever-physical Cristian Romero susceptible to suspensions, Postecoglou will know how important it’ll be to have multiple options at the back.

And Adarabioyo, who is not only Premier League proven and yet to reach his prime, but also available to sign for free, would undoubtedly be a top addition.

During his four years at Craven Cottage, Adarabioyo, who represented England’s under-17s while part of Manchester City’s youth academy, has been involved in seven goals in 132 games in all competitions.