Agreement imminent: Newcastle in advanced talks to sign in-form Premier League man

Newcastle United are reportedly in advanced talks to seal the free transfer of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo as he prepares to run out his contract and try a new challenge.

However, various sources are currently reporting different things, so it remains unclear if Newcastle are indeed closing in on a deal to sign Adarabioyo at the moment, or if he is simply a player they’re targeting for this summer.

It could still be that the 26-year-old will have other options, with Fabrizio Romano reporting earlier today in his Daily Briefing column that the deal may not be as advanced as some other sources have suggested.

Discussing the defender’s future, Romano said: “Tosin Adarabioyo is set to be one of the most interesting free agents available on the market this summer, especially in England. As I revealed last Friday, the defender is going to be leaving Fulham at the end of his contract this summer. It’s over between him and Fulham, there is no chance of him signing a new contract at Craven Cottage.

“We’re now hearing reports of a done deal for Adarabioyo to join Newcastle, but my understanding is that the race is still open. Newcastle have an interest in the player, but nothing is signed or agreed for him to join the Magpies. He is one of the players on their list, and for sure they will look at free agent opportunities, with Lloyd Kelly at Bournemouth absolutely another target they’re looking at.

“Newcastle like Adarabioyo and it could be an option, but it’s not a done deal yet, so let’s see how it develops and if other clubs enter the running.”

Adarabioyo transfer: Who else could sign the Fulham defender?

Adarabioyo has shone during his time at Craven Cottage, so it’s not too surprising to see links with bigger names, and CaughtOffside understands there may also be interest from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham as well.

Newcastle’s advanced pursuit of Adarabioyo is being reported by Team Talk, and there’s no doubt he could be a useful addition to Eddie Howe’s side, with the bonus of being cheap and therefore not being too much of a Financial Fair Play risk.

NUFC will surely be cautious about falling foul of those rules after seeing Everton and Nottingham Forest docked points in the Premier League this season.

Adarabioyo would no doubt see Newcastle as an exciting project, though, even if the likes of Man Utd and Spurs are also big names who might be able to offer him a good amount of playing time.