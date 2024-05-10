Tottenham ace responsible for new Premier League windfall

The popularity of the Premier League continues to ensure that new territories are invested in the English top-flight, both financially and actually.

Summer tours across the world are now the norm for most of the top teams in the division, with thousands of overseas supporters getting to see their heroes up close and personal.

Son’s popularity key to South Korean broadcast rights

It isn’t just on the pitch for friendlies where the players are seen on planet football of course.

Fans will stay up till all hours to watch on TV, and according to Sport Business (subscription required), it appears that Coupang, an e-commerce company, are closing in on a deal for the rights to show Premier League and FA Cup games in South Korea.

That can only be as a result of the popularity of one of their star players, Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min, and if the deal is concluded successfully, it will be the first time that those media rights have both been sold together.