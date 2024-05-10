Video: Arteta hints at Fulham’s kite flying being a recipe to beat Man City

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is seemingly a big fan of team bonding exercises.

Ahead of the Gunners must-win game against Man United at Old Trafford, the Spaniard was asked what he thought of Fulham’s midweek kite flying session.

The Cottagers face Arsenal’s nearest pursuers, Man City, and the North Londoners need a favour from their West London counterparts to gain the advantage in the title race.

Arteta, perhaps surprisingly, didn’t criticise Fulham’s way of doing things, preferring to suggest that team bonding does wonders for the morale of the squad, hinting that, perhaps, there could be an upset on the cards as a result.

