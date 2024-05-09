Jorginho declares he wants to win “as much as I can” after extending his Arsenal contract

Jorginho stated he wants to win “as much as I can” after extending his contract with Arsenal.

The Italian’s deal was set to expire at the end of the season, and he would have been a free agent this summer.

The 32-year-old has now put pen to paper on a new contract, which is believed to be valid until the end of next season.

Jorginho hungry to win at Arsenal

The Italy international made the move across London from Chelsea in a deal worth £12m in January 2023.

Jorginho has since gone on to establish himself as a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, making 35 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Gunners are currently in a hotly contested title race with Manchester City as they aim to end their 20 year wait for a Premier League title.

Upon signing his new contract the midfielder stated his aim was to win as many trophies as possible with the Gunners.

“Win as much as I can and enjoy the moment, because that’s really important for me”, he told The Evening Standard.

“Because if you are somewhere where you are not enjoying it, or you are not happy, then it’s difficult.