Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation regarding Arsenal midfielder Jorginho potentially signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Taking to his official account on X today, Romano said that Jorginho was prepared to accept the offer of a new deal from the Gunners which would keep him at the north London club for one more year, with no option to extend that deal by any further.

The Italy international has been superb since joining Arsenal from rivals Chelsea midway through last season, becoming more than just a short-term stop-gap signing to provide squad depth that many fans surely would have been expecting him to be.

According to Romano in the post below, Jorginho’s importance is clearly valued by both Mikel Arteta and Edu as they close in on extending his stay at the club for one more season…

Jorginho still has an important role to play at Arsenal

Having won almost all there is to win in the game, Jorginho makes sense as an important figure in this rather youthful Arsenal dressing room.

In players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba, Arsenal have plenty of elite young talent, but also players who have yet to really taste success at the highest level, so having someone like Jorginho around should serve them well.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

The 32-year-old won the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Chelsea, while he was also a vital cog in that Euro 2020-winning Italy side, so he’ll now hope to add to his trophy cabinet with this promising Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta’s team are still in this season’s title race, even if Manchester City are the favourites, and one imagines they will eventually get over the line in the competition, or perhaps in the Champions League, in the next year or two.

  1. I remember what we did with Denis Bergkamp, when we kept extending the great mans contract one year at a time. As long as he keeps trying hard and keeps fit, why not. As a super sub to close games and as an emergency back up.

