Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation regarding Arsenal midfielder Jorginho potentially signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Taking to his official account on X today, Romano said that Jorginho was prepared to accept the offer of a new deal from the Gunners which would keep him at the north London club for one more year, with no option to extend that deal by any further.

The Italy international has been superb since joining Arsenal from rivals Chelsea midway through last season, becoming more than just a short-term stop-gap signing to provide squad depth that many fans surely would have been expecting him to be.

According to Romano in the post below, Jorginho’s importance is clearly valued by both Mikel Arteta and Edu as they close in on extending his stay at the club for one more season…

???? Understand Jorginho's new deal at Arsenal will be valid until June 2025, one more season. There will be no formal option to extend the contract. Arteta and Edu both really wanted Jorginho to stay, he's more than happy to continue at #AFC. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2024

Jorginho still has an important role to play at Arsenal

Having won almost all there is to win in the game, Jorginho makes sense as an important figure in this rather youthful Arsenal dressing room.

In players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and William Saliba, Arsenal have plenty of elite young talent, but also players who have yet to really taste success at the highest level, so having someone like Jorginho around should serve them well.

The 32-year-old won the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Chelsea, while he was also a vital cog in that Euro 2020-winning Italy side, so he’ll now hope to add to his trophy cabinet with this promising Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta’s team are still in this season’s title race, even if Manchester City are the favourites, and one imagines they will eventually get over the line in the competition, or perhaps in the Champions League, in the next year or two.