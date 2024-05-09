West Ham United attacker Jemiah Umolu is expected to join Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old and attacker underwent a successful trial with the Eagles and he will sign a two-year contract with them, as per London News Online.

Umolu is highly rated in English football and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Crystal Palace. He managed to find the back of the net and pick up two assists for Crystal Palace under-21s against PSV in the Premier League International Cup semifinals. His display has convinced the Eagles to sign him permanently on a two-year contract.

The youngster will now look to continue his development with ample game time at Crystal Palace and fulfil his tremendous potential. The 18-year-old could develop into an important first-team player for the Eagles with the right guidance. Crystal Palace are starting to put together a talented squad with immense potential. It seems that they want to add to the pool of young talent at the club and the West Ham youngster would be another quality addition.

Jemiah Umolu could be a future star

Meanwhile, West Ham will hope that they do not regret the decision to let Umolu leave the club in the coming weeks. The 18-year-old is highly rated with a big future ahead of him and he could’ve been an important first team player for West Ham in the coming seasons. If he manages to adapt to his new surroundings quickly and continue his development, Umolu could be a future star for Crystal Palace. The Hammers might just end up regretting their decision in the long term.

The talented young attacker will want to compete at a reasonable level regularly, and it will be interesting to see if he is given ample opportunities at Crystal Palace. He is unlikely to be a part of the first team right away, but he will certainly hope to force his way into Oliver Glasner’s plans in the coming seasons.