Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and they have set their sights on George Ilenikhena.

The 17-year-old striker has established himself as an important first-team player for Belgian club, Royal Antwerp and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club. According to a report from VoetbalKrant, the striker has 14 goals in all competitions this season and Tottenham have him high on their last of targets.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay the asking price for the highly-rated attacker. Ilenikhena is valued at €20 million and Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to afford him. They need to bring in attacking reinforcements and the 17-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

George Ilenikhena might fancy Tottenham move

Ilenikhena will be tempted to join a Premier League club and Tottenham will be an exciting destination. He has shown his quality in the Belgian league and he will be looking to test himself in English football in the coming seasons. Although he might not be a regular starter for the North London club immediately, he could be an important player for them in the coming seasons.

However, the striker must seek regular gametime assurances before moving to Tottenham. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career. He will need to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to provide him with the opportunities he needs.

If the talented young attacker manages to adapt to English football quickly and fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons, the €20 million investment would look like a major bargain.