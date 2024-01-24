Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent claims made by Royal Antwerp wonderkid George Ilenikhena about being a Manchester United fan and dreaming of playing for the club one day.

Red Devils fans might not know too much about the 17-year-old forward just yet, but he’s starting to make a name for himself and will surely be one to watch in the near future after nine goals in Antwerp’s first-team this season.

Ilenikhena looks like he could be good enough to play for a top club like Man Utd at some point in the future, but it seems for now there’s nothing much to this story apart from a normal dream for a top young player to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that this is not yet a transfer story, and just a player being honest about his long-term ambitions in the game.

“George Ilenikhena – This talented young striker at Royal Antwerp has spoken about his dream of playing for Manchester United,” Romano said.

“Of course it’s normal for young players to dream of big clubs, but at the moment nothing is concrete, he’s super young, it’s absolutely not a transfer story now but just a normal dream for the boy.”