Exclusive: Jurgen Klopp has “no regrets” over controversial Liverpool decision, says expert

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to have no regrets over announcing that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season months before his departure would take place.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano explained that he did not believe the timing of Klopp’s announcement had negatively impacted the Reds this season.

The German tactician announced at the end of January that this would be his final season as Liverpool boss, but it’s only recently that the team’s form has suffered, so it seems Romano isn’t buying any talk of the manager’s future being a factor.

LFC recently dropped out of the FA Cup and Europa League, while poor results in the Premier League have also surely ended their title hopes, and the spotlight is unsurprisingly on Klopp, who has had such a great career at Anfield, but who now looks set to go out on a bit of a whimper.

Klopp exit: No regrets over announcement, says Romano

“One of the big stories of the weekend was of course the row we witnessed between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp, while it was also another disappointing result for Liverpool as they drew 2-2 with West Ham, making it very difficult to see them staying in the title race,” Romano said.

“Obviously Liverpool can’t be happy with recent results. What happened between Klopp and Salah can happen in football, especially in negative moments. But despite what’s been suggested by some, my understanding is that there are no regrets on Klopp’s announcement that he’d be leaving at the end of the season.

“Some fans and pundits perhaps feel he should have waited, but he felt it was the best moment, he wanted to be 100% honest with the fans and no one believes that was the issue behind the team’s recent collapse.”