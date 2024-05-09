Liverpool make contact with 23-goal striker amid Darwin Nunez uncertainty

With Darwin Nunez’s future at the club uncertain, Liverpool are reportedly making plans to bolster their attack.

The Reds striker has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, with Barcelona named as his next possible destination.

Nunez removed all Liverpool related posts from his social media after abuse from the fans following his disappointing performances.

Should he leave the club this summer, the Merseyside club have a plan in place already.

According to L’Equipe, the Premier League club want to sign Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura.

It is a summer of change at Anfield as Liverpool prepare for the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The outgoing Klopp will be replaced by Feyenoord manager Arne Slot and the new boss would have different preferences and priorities.

With Nunez failing to shine at Anfield since his big money move from Benfica, the new boss might not have the Uruguayan striker in his plans.

It remains to be seen how Slot manages to get the best out of the Liverpool players next season.

Amoura might have caught Liverpool’s attention when he scored against them this season in the Europa League, a match which Union Saint-Gilloise won 2-1 against the Premier League club.

According to reports, the striker’s transfer to the South Coast is also being considered by Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion,.

As per the report in L’Equipe, the Reds have reached out to the Belgian team in anticipation of a possible summer raid; the 24-year-old is said to be worth €20 million (£17 million).

Liverpool want a reliable goal scorer

Amoura has scored 23 goals for Union Saint-Gilloise this season in 44 appearances across all competitions.

The Reds have struggled for goals this season in the Premier League and the Europa League and adding a new attacker to the squad makes sense.

Nunez and Mohamed Salah have both misfired when Liverpool needed them the most this season.