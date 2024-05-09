Newcastle and West Ham involved in race to sign 23 goal striker

Newcastle United and West Ham United are both eager to get their hands on Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura.

Newcastle United are prepared to challenge West Ham United in their pursuit of Amoura, according to L’Equipe.

Since arriving in Belgium last summer, the Union Saint-Gilloise attacker has been quite productive, and several other European teams are vying for his signing.

This season, the Algerian forward has been unstoppable, netting 23 goals and dishing out six assists in all competitions.

Due to this outstanding performance, he is now being considered by elite teams looking to bolster their attacking threat.

Amoura is still desired by West Ham, who made an effort to sign him in January.

For a while now, the Hammers and other European teams like Lyon and Marseille have expressed their interest in the player.

Amoura is the long-term Michail Antonio replacement that the Hammers are searching for.

Meanwhile Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is expected to be active in the market for new signings.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen all positions

The Magpies feel signing a defender is a priority after their injury crisis but they also hope to land an attacking player.

The Tyneside club see Amoura as a successor of Callum Wilson, who would work as a back-up for first choice attacker Alexander Isak.

Union Saint-Gilloise are hoping to take advantage of Amoura’s brilliant form after signing him from FC Lugano for just €3 million in the summer.

West Ham maintain long term interest Amoura

According to sources, West Ham’s initial bid of €15 million was not enough to meet their high asking price of €20 million.

Both West Ham and Newcastle are probably well within their means to afford the €20 million price tag.

However, Lyon and Marseille, two French teams that were previously interested in Amoura, would be reluctant to accept this demand.