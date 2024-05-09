Leeds want to release 2020 signing this summer

Leeds United are set to release Cody Drameh this summer as his contract is about to expire at the Championship club.

The right wing-back will be released by Leeds United at the end of the next month, at which point he will be available for free.

During his season-long loan with Birmingham City, he was unable to stop the Midlands team’s relegation to League One.

Leeds are expected to experience a busy summer transfer window as several incomings and outgoings are lined up already.

The 22-year-old Drameh made 30 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, 28 of which were in the league, but he received limited playing time at St Andrew’s under Gary Rowett

Over the next several months, he will need to make a significant choice on his future.

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites will not be offering a new contract to the player.

Daniel Farke’s team is involved in the Championship play-offs as they face Norwich City in the semifinal.

After losing out to Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League, Leeds will have to contest the play-offs.

West Brom and Southampton take part in the other semifinal which means the Whites have a lot of work to do to make it to the Premier League again.

After leaving Fulham in 2020, Drameh joined Leeds United and has since appeared in ten first-team games for the Yorkshire club.

When Cardiff City made an offer in 2021, he was given the go-ahead to go out on loan for the first time.

Leeds player has gone out on loan more than once

He played 22 games for the Bluebirds to advance his career before returning to his parent club.

After joining Luton Town in January 2022, the former England youth international assisted Rob Edwards’ team as they were promoted to the Premier League.

Then came the Birmingham City adventure for the player but his time at St. Andrews ended up being a failure as the club was relegated to the third tier of English football.

Drameh still has a long way to go as he is young and there is room for improvement in many aspects of his game.