Leeds United defender Cody Drameh could reportedly end up deciding to stay at the club after all.

Various reports now state that the 21-year-old has made a surprise U-turn on his future after it previously looked like he would choose to move on this summer.

Drameh is a highly rated prospect at Elland Road, and performed well on loan at Luton Town in the Championship this season, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds, meanwhile, went down, so might be at risk of losing some key players, though it seems Drameh is now prepared to stick it out with the Yorkshire outfit for a bit longer.

It could hinge on how pre-season pans out for Drameh, but he’d supposedly be ready to stay if he feels optimistic he’ll be given the chance to play.