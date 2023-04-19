Leeds ace has offer on the table to leave Elland Road

Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh reportedly has an offer to leave the club this summer, according to football transfer news expert Dean Jones.

Drameh is currently out on loan at Luton Town, but has long been rated highly inside Elland Road.

Still, it remains unclear if the 21-year-old will be heading back to Leeds next season, with Jones suggesting he’s aware of the player already having a proposal from another club.

“It’s looking like he wants to see what else is possible for him next season and see what doors will open,” Jones said.

“It sounds like he might even have a potential offer on the table, so I think he’s probably a potential exit.”