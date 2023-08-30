In three days time all of the transfer window drama will be over for another few months at least, and that will surely come as a relief to Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke.

The German has overseen tremendous change in the short space of time that he’s been in charge of the first-team, and that has also shown itself in results.

In the space of a few days in the past week, Leeds have beaten a brilliant Ipswich Town side by the odd goal in seven, and lost on penalties in the Carabao Cup to lowly Salford.

The topsy turvy nature of what’s happening on the pitch is mirrored by the goings on off it, and that the Elland Road outfit are still happy for players to leave at this late stage says it all.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside Substack, Leeds will allow Cody Drameh to move either on loan or permanently.

That’s because the player has refused to accept a new deal, and the all whites are signing Djed Spence on loan from Spurs in his position.

It means yet more upheaval for Farke, though at least he has some light at the end of the tunnel now.

He can finally look to put together a settled starting XI, injuries notwithstanding, which will hopefully ensure that a reasonable run of results follows.