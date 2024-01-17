Man Utd-supporting wonderkid who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo opens door to Premier League transfer

Royal Antwerp wonderkid George Ilenikhena has opened the door to a potential transfer to the Premier League in the future and has admitted to being a fan of Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils are not yet showing an interest in the 17-year-old, but one imagines he’ll be on the radar of top clubs soon enough after the impressive start he’s made to life in Belgium.

Ilenikhena has nine goals in 27 first-team appearances for Royal Antwerp in all competitions, and one can imagine he will only improve as he gains more experience at this level.

The Nigerian teenager certainly has a good idol to learn from in the form of Man Utd legend Ronaldo, who he described as the best player of all time in quotes in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws.

Translation and additional information from Sport Witness states that Ilenikhena has previously rejected big names like Juventus and Marseille in order to get a good amount of playing time at Royal Antwerp, and for now it seems to be paying off for him.

United fans might want to keep an eye on how this big prospect continues to develop as he may favour a move to Old Trafford if it ever comes to making a big move to the Premier League.

“Where do I want to be in five years? I hope for the Premier League. That competition really appeals to me,” he said.

On Ronaldo, he said: “He is the best footballer of all time. He inspires others and is also a good person off the field. I watch his videos all the time. So, it should come as no surprise that Manchester United are my favourite club.”