Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s failed attempt to do a stepover goes viral as Al Nassr suffer defeat to Al Ain

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr suffered a loss in the 1st leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals against UAE-based side Al Ain.

Al Nassr’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who was expected to make headlines in the big game, unfortunately, made the news for a failed skill during the match.

Ronaldo attempted his usual stepover but unfortunately tangled the ball in his legs, resulting in a loss of possession.

The Portuguese international will aim to redeem himself in the 2nd leg scheduled for 11th March.