Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has reportedly already decided not to sign a new contract with the club as he looks set to join Juventus on a three-year deal instead.

The Brazilian-born Italy international looks set to return to Serie A this summer after a long stay in London with both Chelsea and Arsenal, with an agreement seemingly already in place for next season, according to Todo Fichajes.

Jorginho’s current Arsenal deal expires this summer, and although some fans will surely have been hoping to see the 32-year-old stay at the club for at least another year, it’s perhaps also not too surprising that he’s keen on a return to Italy for the final years of his career.

Juve could do with an experienced midfield player and leader like that in their squad, so this looks a smart signing for them on a free, with all parties surely happy as it gives the former Chelsea and Napoli man a chance to keep playing regular first-team football for a bit longer.

Jorginho transfer: How will Arsenal replace the veteran Italian?

Even if Jorginho isn’t always a starter for Mikel Arteta’s side, he’s been a valuable member of the squad since joining midway through last season, with the club’s younger players surely likely to miss what he contributes in the dressing room as well as on the pitch.

It won’t be easy for Arsenal to replace that kind of influence, but a number of big names have been linked with the north London giants in recent times, with the Evening Standard mentioning the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimaraes as potential options in that position.

Any of those could end up being an upgrade on Jorginho as they’re a lot closer to their peak years, though none of them seem likely to come cheap, meaning probably a second summer in a row of significant investment in midfield after last year’s big-money deal for Declan Rice.