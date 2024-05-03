Mikel Arteta expresses desire to keep two players linked with summer exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cleared the air about the future of two of his key players.

The Arsenal boss was speaking ahead of his team’s match against Bournemouth this weekend.

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League, one point ahead of Manhester City, but Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand.

With three games to play for Arsenal in the season, they cannot afford any more slip up if they want to fight against Man City till the last game of the season.

As the summer transfer window is approaching, a lot of speculation in the media has grown regarding the future of some of the players.

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium with the Gunners targeting a new striker.

Italian midfielder Jorginho has also been mentioned as one of the players who could be looking to leave the club.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta has slammed those rumours and denied them in his pre-match press conference.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the North London club wants to keep the experienced duo.

Arteta said, as quoted by Romano:

“We want Jorginho to stay with us and he’s aware of our desire, our plan”.

“I would love to keep him. He knows that. The club is fully supportive of that so we hope to continue with Jorgi”.

The Spaniard did not stop there. He addressed the rumours surrounding the future of former City striker Jesus.

Arteta said, according to Romano:

“I don’t know where reports about Gabriel Jesus exit are coming from”.

“We have NO intention of letting Gabriel leave”.

The Brazilian attacker has been named this week as the player the Gunners would be willing to sell due to his poor form and fitness issues.

Arsenal striker has struggled this season

Jesus has scored just 8 goals in all competitions this season and reports have suggested that the Gunners would be looking for a more prolific goal scorer.

Arsenal have been linked with the signing of a new striker. Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are all options that are being reportedly considered.

However, whoever joins the club, would have Jesus as his teammate and Arteta would be hoping former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho stays at the club as well to provide them defense splitting passes.