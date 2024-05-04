Exclusive: Sting in the tail for Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal

The next few weeks are likely to be crucial for Gabriel Jesus’ career at Arsenal.

Not that the club are necessarily interested in parting ways with him as Mikel Arteta already put that idea to bed in his most recent press conference, per Sky Sports.

It was abundantly clear from the strength of the Spaniard’s words and the seriousness of his delivery that the Brazilian has a future at the Emirates Stadium, however, his injury record can’t be ignored.

Perhaps that’s why there’s a little sting in the tail for Gabriel Jesus if he does stay at the club.

Gabriel Jesus wants to stay at Arsenal

“Gabriel Jesus wants to stay at Arsenal but the club remain interested in strikers for the summer transfer window, as we mentioned many times,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“They don’t want any distractions now during the title race but then in June, full focus will be on transfer targets including a new striker.

“Nothing is changing in Arsenal’s plans at the moment.”

The fact that the North Londoners are looking to buy another striker in the transfer window would suggest that Jesus might well have to get used to playing second fiddle for the majority of the 2024/25 campaign.

No player is going to sign for a new club on the premise that they might get a decent run in the starting XI. That will be the expectation.

Arsenal aren’t yet in a position like Man City, where they can chop and change players at will at no detriment to the side during a game.

Therefore, players will understand that Arsenal will have a first and second choice for each position, rather than players on an equal footing right across the XI.

Perhaps that’s the longer term aim for Arteta but the Gunners aren’t there yet.

In all likelihood, what this means for Gabriel Jesus is that he’s going to have to fight for his place week in and week out and there’ll be no guarantees he’ll be picked either.

If his injury problems continue, then he’ll understand that being second choice is the best it’s going to get for him.