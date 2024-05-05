Exclusive: Arsenal WILL listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus as striker search intensifies

Arsenal are working to make several changes in attack in the summer, including listening to offers for Gabriel Jesus despite reports to the contrary.

Eddie Nketiah has been on the sidelines of the squad for some time and despite his contract not expiring until June 2027, the Gunners are working towards his probable departure at the end of the season according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the current situation at the club.

Arsenal will accept offers for Gabriel Jesus

There is interest in the 24-year-old from many English clubs such as Crystal Palace and Everton, the latter of whom are monitoring him as a possible replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Gabriel Jesus’ situation is also to be clearly defined.

Mikel Arteta had explained in a recent press conference that the Brazilian would be remaining at the club, however, at the moment CaughtOffside sources understand that there are no certainties regarding his stay next season.

Arsenal, in fact, are absolutely ready to evaluate possible offers for the former Manchester City player.

It’s therefore clear that because of the eventual exit of both Nketiah and Jesus, Arsenal will have to purchase two new strikers.

Arteta is a great admirer of Joshua Zirkzee, who is also highly appreciated in Italy by AC Milan.

The current Bologna striker is the Rossoneri’s number one target to strengthen the attack in view of Giroud’s departure for MLS.

Arsenal are also looking at players with different skills to Zirkzee. It’s no coincidence therefore that the Gunners are constantly monitoring Ivan Toney, while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins appears the most complicated of options.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is in the North Londoner’s sights, but given his €50m release clause many other top European clubs are also in that particular race.