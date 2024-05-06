Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation around Brentford striker Ivan Toney amid long-running links with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The England international made a lot of headlines back in January when it looked like he could be the subject of various big-money bids, but nothing ever materialised and his recent form hasn’t been the best.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Arsenal and Chelsea never actually made any bids for Toney back in January, while it also seems the 28-year-old’s situation is quiet now.

It remains to be seen if things might change between now and the summer, but it certainly seems that Toney’s future remains somewhat up in the air, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea perhaps no longer viewing him as a top priority.

Romano also mentioned that Arsenal remain keen to sign a top striker this summer, but he singled out Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as names to watch, while adding that Eddie Nketiah could leave, rather than Gabriel Jesus.

Toney transfer: Update on Arsenal’s striker search and possible sales

“From what I’m hearing, Arsenal have not made any communication to the player (Gabriel Jesus) or to his agents about the intention to sell him in the summer transfer window, but this is not changing Arsenal’s strategy in terms of strikers,” Romano said.

“Arsenal want to bring in a new striker in the summer, and I’ve previously told you about their appreciation of players like Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. We also have to remember that they like Alexander Isak at Newcastle, though that would be a complicated one.

“So, Arsenal are looking for a striker, but it doesn’t mean that they have to sell Jesus. So at the moment the situation is quiet, they don’t want any distraction at this important moment of the season. We’ll see what happens in the summer, but at the moment the feeling is Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah instead, because there is interest from clubs in the Premier League, and also there was interest from Bundesliga clubs last year. So Nketiah could be on the move, but for Jesus at the moment it’s quiet.

“It’s also quiet around Ivan Toney right now. Honestly, Arsenal and Chelsea never made proposals now or in January despite links – I’m told Toney’s situation will be assessed in the summer and it’s not one for May. Let’s see the strikers domino, and the player’s price tag. Brentford never wanted to make any discount for Toney, despite some talk of his price coming down significantly.”