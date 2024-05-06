According to recent reports, this summer’s pursuit of Ivan Toney is now a two-horse race.

That’s according to Football Transfers’ ever-reliable Steve Kay, who claims the two Premier League sides leading the race for the striker’s signature are West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Toney, 28, is set to leave Brentford this summer after four impressive years.

And likely to demand a large fee, the Bees are guaranteed to make a significant profit on the England international after they signed him from Peterborough for just £5 million upfront.

West Ham or Spurs for Ivan Toney?

The 28-year-old is rumoured to have his choice of the two London clubs with both in the market for a consistent and proven-at-the-top-level marksman — and Toney fits the bill.

The Hammers, who are set to replace David Moyes with Julen Lopetegui, are prioritising a forward to take over from Michail Antonio with Spurs yet to replace the output of Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich last summer.

Both clubs are expected to make Brentford offers worth £50 million.

During his four years at the Gtech Community Stadium, Toney, who is a contender to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s Euros, has scored 72 goals and registered 22 assists in 139 games in all competitions.