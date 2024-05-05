“There are no doubts” – Fabrizio Romano’s definitive update on Arsenal man’s contract situation

With just a handful of Premier League games left to play in the 2023/24 season, Arsenal still remain top of the table but by the slenderest of advantages.

It’s Man City in fact that hold all the aces, for if they win their game in hand they will return to the summit, and the Gunners can only hope that Pep Guardiola’s side drop points between now and the end of the campaign.

As long as Mikel Arteta’s side win all of their games they will stay in the race, but the fact remains that the destination of this season’s title is in City’s hands.

No doubts on David Raya’s Arsenal contract

Whether or not the North Londoners end up taking the English top-flight crown for the first time in 20 years, Arteta will want to improve his squad again in the summer.

A recent comment by the Spaniard about his countryman, David Raya, appeared to spark concern amongst the Emirates Stadium faithful, but Fabrizio Romano has put any speculation to bed.

“Many Arsenal fans are asking me about Mikel Arteta’s reply in his press conference about David Raya – congratulations to him, the Golden Glove of the Premier League,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“All I’m told is that despite Arteta saving in public that everything will be decided at the end of the season, for David Raya I’m told the decision was already made in November.

“The verbal agreement between Brentford and Arsenal was for a permanent transfer but because of Financial Fair Play, Arsenal and Brentford agreed on a loan deal with a buy option clause.

“There are no doubts. David Raya already agreed his contract with Arsenal who will pay £27m to Brentford at the end of the season.”

That will surely be of relief to those who pay their hard-earned each week, as Raya has been a safe pair of hands throughout the campaign.

As much as anyone else in the squad, the custodian has played a full part in helping his side get to a position whereby they’re still in with a genuine shout of winning the title.

Though there’s no confirmed news on Aaron Ramsdale as yet, there would appear to be a strong likelihood that the England international will leave Arsenal this summer.

It’s clear that he isn’t going to dislodge Raya unless the Spaniard is injured, and he’s too good to be sat on the bench week in and week out, used sparingly by his manager.