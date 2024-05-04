Mikel Arteta delighted with how Arsenal are performing under pressure, as title race rumbles on

Mikel Arteta is delighted Arsenal are putting in the performances they are despite being under huge pressure in the title race.

Arsenal recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice on the scoresheet.

The win sent the Gunners four points clear at the top ahead of Manchester City’s game against Wolves at the Etihad, while a win for Pep Guardiola’s side would cut the gap to one point with a game in hand.

Arteta pleased with Arsenal performances under pressure

Arteta’s side seem much better prepared for the title race this season, having fallen away at the end of the last campaign.

The Gunners have a reputation of not being able to perform and get results when they need them most, but apart from the defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates, which could prove very costly they have dealt well with the pressure of the title race.

Artea highlighted after the Bournemouth game how pleased he was his side were performing how they are, given the pressure they are under.

“With what is at stake and the stage of the season we are in, to perform the way we have done today, especially in the first half, I thought it was one of the best that we played all season”, he told Arsenal’s official website.

“It was really positive, a lot of energy, players making decisions to impact the game and make things happen, I loved it.

“We were very unlucky not to score four or five, and then when you don’t do that, you have to navigate for certain difficult moments, and we did.

“Obviously we have to be more ruthless in front of goal, with a lot of chances and situations we generated.

“The scoreline should have been very, very different.

“Sometimes when you don’t finish the game, it can get a bit different and the momentum of the game can shift, and you have to be prepared for that and I think the team did really well to handle it.

“I think the moment is driven by energy, enthusiasm and finding joy in this journey, and being in the title race at this stage of the season. We have to continue to do the same.”

The Gunners have two games remaining and will need to take maximum points, and hope City slip up if they are to win a first league title in 20 years.