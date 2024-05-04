(Video) – Joe Cole praises the performance of Declan Rice against Bournemouth

Declan Rice put in another brilliant performance as Arsenal kept the pressure on Manchester City in the title race with a comfortable win against Bournemouth.

The summer signing from West Ham provided the assist for Leandro Trossard’s goal, before adding Arsenal’s third in stoppage time, to round off a 3-0 win.

The England international has gone from strength to strength this season, and has not only been one of Arsenal’s best performers, he’s been one of the best in the league.

The 25-year-old has added more attacking output to his game, and has provided 17 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Rice has scored seven Premier League goals and provided nine assists, with his performance against Bournemouth drawing high praise from Joe Cole.

Cole loved everything he saw from Rice and even compared his performance to the prime level of three Premier League legends.

Rice and Arsenal have two games left and need to take maximum points, and hope City slip up if they are to win a first league title in 20 years.

