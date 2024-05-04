Declan Rice put in another man-of-the-match performance against Bournemouth as he once again displayed why he was so sought after in the summer.

The Gunners are now one point clear at the top of the Premier League table although rivals Manchester City hold one game in hand.

It seemed like it could’ve been one of those days for Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium as they created plenty of opportunities but were unable to capitalise.

But just before the break, Kai Havertz was brought down in the penalty area with Bukayo Saka then stepping up and dispatching from 12 yards.

Leandro Trossard then doubled that advantage after being played through by Rice in the box, curling his effort into the far corner.

The English midfielder then capped off his incredible performance with a goal of his own in extra time to seal the 3-0 victory.

Rice was showered with praise after the game, with Arsenal fans once again chanting that he was a bargain at £105 million.

Naturally, comparisons have been drawn between him and Manchester City midfielder Rodri with TNT Sport then putting out a post comparing their stats this campaign.