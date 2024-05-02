Arsenal monitoring three potential striker transfers even though Gabriel Jesus wants to fight on

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly happy to stay at the club this summer and continue to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

It’s not been a happy second season for the Brazil international at the Emirates Stadium, as he’s struggled with injury problems and failed to make much of an impression when he has been fit enough to get onto the pitch.

This has led to some speculation over Jesus’ future, with The Athletic reporting yesterday that the Gunners could be ready to consider letting the former Manchester City man leave for the right price this summer.

However, the Sun are now stating that Jesus himself is keen to stay in north London as he’s happy and settled with his current employers, even if there is a hunt for a new striker also going on.

Jesus transfer: Who could replace Arsenal’s misfiring Brazilian?

The Sun notes that Arsenal have an eye on three big names up front – Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, and Benjamin Sesko, and one imagines most AFC supporters would feel pretty happy with any of those coming in.

Even when Jesus is fully fit, he’s never been an out-and-out goal-scorer who can add 25-plus goals a season to a team, and that’s probably the one thing Arteta’s current Arsenal side are lacking.

The league leaders have been in superb form since the turn of the year, and remain in with a shot of the title, and there have been a few games this season that could surely have been victories if they’d had a better finisher leading the line.

Jesus has his qualities, and it may be that him staying on at the Emirates as a squad player could be a useful option, but the club surely need to press ahead with signing any one of Gyokeres, Isak or Sesko, or someone similar.