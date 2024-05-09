Manchester United’s pursuit of Graham Potter as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag has stirred the managerial landscape, Ajax are now reportedly eyeing the former Chelsea coach for their dugout next season.

Potter, who has been without a club since his departure from Chelsea last year, finds himself in high demand with multiple clubs vying for his services.

The speculation surrounding Potter’s future intensified as reports suggest Manchester United are considering him as a replacement for Erik ten Hag in the summer. However, any decision from the Red Devils is expected to be deferred until after the upcoming FA Cup final clash against Manchester City, mirroring last year’s fixture.

Ajax, another club in the managerial market, had also been linked with Potter as they search for a successor to interim boss John van’t Schip. Despite emerging as a leading contender for the Ajax job, Potter ultimately declined the opportunity, feeling that the project did not align with his ambitions, per The Athletic.

Feyenoord, AC Milan, Porto and Manchester United interested in Graham Potter

In a surprising turn of events, Feyenoord have emerged as a potential destination for Potter, with the Dutch outfit expressing interest in securing his services.

The Telegraph reports that Feyenoord are keen on Potter, with AC Milan and Porto also believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

While Manchester United mulls over their options, Feyenoord’s pursuit adds another layer of intrigue to Potter’s managerial future. As the summer approaches, all eyes will be on where Graham Potter ultimately chooses to ply his trade next season.

There is even a possibility of Potter managing the England national team beyond the summer. If the Red Devils are indeed interested in replacing Ten Hag with Gareth Southgate, perhaps Potter could become the new face of the The Three Lions.