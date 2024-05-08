Two more names in the frame to replace ten Hag at Man United

It would seem to only be a matter of time before Erik ten Hag is sacked as manager of Man United.

The Dutchman just can’t seem to get a tune out of his underperforming stars, and the manner of the recent 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace is surely the low point of United’s 2023/24 season.

This summer represents the first real chance that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have to affect the Red Devils transfer business, and it’s worth speculating that they’d surely want to make a real splash, Financial Fair Play permitting.

Potter and Amorim in line to replace ten Hag at Man United

In order for United to be able to bring in some new blood, they’ll likely have to shed some established stars in the process, but that can’t begin until a definitive decision has been made on whether the manager will get a stay of executive or if he will be replaced.

It’s a decision that the powers that be at the club have to get exactly right as it’s likely to author how well the squad begin their 2024/25 campaign.

Two names now in the frame should ten Hag be relieved of his duties, according to inews (subscription required), are ex-Chelsea man, Graham Potter, and Sporting’s excellent young coach, Ruben Amorim.

Potter has been out of work since being fired by Todd Boehly, and has an ally in Dan Ashworth at Old Trafford once the latter has been formally hired.

The pair worked closely together when at Brighton and Hove Albion, so should instinctively be aware of what each other requires in terms of their work.

Amorim has been linked with a number of managerial posts already over the past few weeks but has yet to accept any or seemingly be involved in detailed talks.

There doesn’t appear to be too much likelihood that the 39-year-old will stay at the Portuguese giants, though it’s not clear either where he’ll end up at this stage.