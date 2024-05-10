Video: “Very happy with Mason” – Ten Hag brushes off reporter’s Declan Rice remark

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, bristled a little during his pre-match press conference for the Arsenal game when asked by a reporter if he regrets not signing Declan Rice.

The Gunners ace has had a magnificent season, whilst Mason Mount’s 2023/24 campaign has been ruined by one injury after another.

The pair were team-mates at Chelsea’s academy of course, though their career paths are on different trajectories at present.

Ten Hag, nevertheless, backed his man.

“I’m very happy with Mason,” he said to gathered media. “He’s also a very robust player.

“[…] He’s a really good player and we’ve really missed him across the season.”

